Prakash Javadekar is the new Telangana BJP election incharge

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Friday appointed former union minister and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar as the party’s election in-charge for Telangana for the upcoming state elections end of this year.

Along with Javdekar, Sunil Bansal, the party’s national general secretary, has been appointed as the co-incharge.

Bansal, who is seen as a close associate of union home minister Amit Shah, was also the co-in charge of the Saffron party’s Uttar Pradesh election team in 2014. He is also credited with the party’s major success in the 2017 and 2019 campaigns in UP.

Along with Telangana, the party also announced the election in charges and co-in charges for the campaigns in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh that are also going to the ballot box very soon.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appointed as BJP Rajasthan election incharge

Former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel appointed as co-incharge

Om Mathur appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Mansukh Mandaviya as co-election incharge



Union… pic.twitter.com/ynhRBAuIQX — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Javadekar was in the state recently on a three-day tour of north Telangana districts in June.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP toured Karimnagar and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies as part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

During his visit, he participated in party meetings and also inspected centre-sponsored schemes and developmental works.

This comes after the recent major reshuffle that the party conducted in Telangana along with three other states where new party presidents were named. Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy replaced Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the Telangana BJP president.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender was made the chairperson of the party’s election management committee in the state and the party’s Munguode by-poll candidate and former MP Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy was inducted into BJP’s National Executive Committee as part of this reshuffle.