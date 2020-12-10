Prakash Jha: 2020 has been revolutionary

Mumbai, Dec 10 : Filmmaker Prakash Jha feels 2020 has been a revolutionary year, with OTT platforms emerging as a growing space to exhibit films as well as shows.

“2020 has been revolutionary. We have seen the medium of OTT sort of giving us the exhibition of feature films and web series,” Jha said.

“Having made feature films, all my life I found that web series gives you the latitude to be able to indulge in each and every character subplots and make them into important plots and spread your story. At the same time, each capsule has to be engaging, and has to entertain,” added the filmmaker.

Jha, along with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, was part of two panel discussions on the dynamics of short films and the rise of the web series at the third edition of Critics’ Choice Awards 2020.

Ghosh opened up about the challenges he faced while making short films. “It took me six years to get my head wrapped around short films,” he said.

He continued: “I just couldn’t figure out how to tell a story in 12 minutes. How do you start? How do you get a middle and an end to a short film? What was really confusing me was the question that ‘why do I want to make a short film?’ What is the necessity? When you’re making a short film, you have to not only look at the content but the way it is delivered.”

