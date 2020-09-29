Prakash Raj felicitates Sonu Sood for his philanthropic work

Mumbai: South Indian actor-politician Prakash Raj on Monday felicitated actor Sonu Sood for his humbleness and efforts in helping those in need and the migrants reach home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Sonu Sood is currently in Hyderabad for a film shooting where he was honoured by the senior actor, Prakash Raj. The two actors are working together in Telugu movie, Alludu Audrs.

Taking to his Twitter handles, actor Brahmaji posted a picture of the felicitation and wrote, “It’s a nice gesture from our @prakashraaj ..felicitated helping hand @SonuSood on alludu adurs sets..Folded handsRed heartBouquetClapping hands signgod bless ..” Thanking them, Sonu wrote, “Humbled thank u @prakashraaj brother for all the love Means a lot.

Prakash Raj felicitating Sonu Sood

Humbled 🙏

thank u @prakashraaj brother for all the love ❣️

Means a lot 🙏 https://t.co/VWxbMr6xH3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 28, 2020

Responding to it, Prakash Raj wrote, “@SonuSood …you deserve it.. thank you for celebrating HUMANITY..stay blessed.”

@SonuSood …you deserve it.. thank you for celebrating HUMANITY..stay blessed https://t.co/FaTrhBt3op — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 28, 2020

From financing medical interventions to enabling people to get education and even athletic training, Sonu has been there for every genuine and needy citizen across the country who could reach him on social media.

On Tuesday, Sonu Sood had posted on Twitter about a village getting a new mobile tower so that the kids can attend their online classes without any problem. “No more climbing of trees anymore for your online classes. Your village will have its own mobile tower this week.,” he wrote.

Earlier while speaking to Barkha Dutt in an interview, Sonu Sood responded to allegations which called him a fraud mentioning that he has a record of each and every migrant. Sonu Sood said, “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

Speaking about the professional front, Sonu Sood is back to acting as he shoots for the film in Hyderabad. Sonu will play an important role in the film that also features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel.

Sonu awarded with special humanitarian action award

For selflessly extending a helping hand and sending home lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children and creating free employment opportunities and much more to the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has been conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The award was presented at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening. With this Sonu Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.