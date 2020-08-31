Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

By Sana Sikander Updated: 31st August 2020 6:26 pm IST
Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India breathed his last on Monday. He was 84. The veteran politician was found to be coronavirus positive and was undergoing treatment in Army Hospital. At the hospital, he also underwent surgery for a blood clot in brain.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee on Wednesday tweeted that his father was “haemodynamically stable”. However, he asked everyone to continue prayers.

Pranab Mukherjee was in the Presidential office from 2012 to 2017.

He was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence from 2004 to 2006, Minister of External Affairs from 2006 to 2009. 

Pranab is survived by his 3 children. Sharmistha Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee.

