Pranab Mukherjee slightly stable, but remains on ventilator

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 29th August 2020 1:10 pm IST
Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve, remains on ventilator support: Army Hospital

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection and while his renal parameters have improved, he is still in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment said here on Saturday.

According to the hospital, Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable.
“Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection.

His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

The former President was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He also underwent surgery for a brain clot at the Army Hospital on August 10.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
