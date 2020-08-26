Pranab Mukherjee still in deep comatose, on ventilator support

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and his renal parameters are “slightly deranged”, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

Doctors attending to 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be on ventilator support.

He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same.

The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission, the hospital said.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support,” a statement from the hospital said.

