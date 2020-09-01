Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant: Biden

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 10:02 am IST

Washington, Sep 1 : In a message condoling the demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the veteran statesman a “devout public servant”.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former US Vice President said: “President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together.

“Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing — our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people.”

Biden also attached a photo of him and Mukherjee along with his post.

Mukherjee, one of the India’s most respected politicians, died at the age of 84 on Monday evening.

READ:  Chaotic, innovative time for Indian businesses: Author Jamie Cid

The former President, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 2019, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close