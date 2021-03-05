Pranati Rai Prakash: Worked with people I’ve watched as a child, in Abbas-Mustan series

Mumbai, March 4 : Pranati Rai Prakash recently wrapped up Abbas-Mustan’s upcoming web series Penthouse. She says the thriller series gave her a chance to work with people she has admired as a child.

The series also stars Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal, along with Mouni Roy, Larissa Bonesi and Sharman Joshi.

“I worked with people I’ve watched on the screen as a child. It was amazing. Our directors, Abbas-Mastan, my co-actors — everyone was very polite and great to hang around with. Each has a unique personality,” she said.

On her character, the actress said: “She’s a rebel, she’s lonely. That’s a little about my character. I’ll be the reason for some chaos, that’s all I can say.”

Pranati recently ventured into music as a singer-composer with her debut single Tera muskurana, which released on February 25.

She has also completed shooting for her upcoming Alt Balaji series Cartel, and will feature in the production house’s web series Blackwood, where she plays a grey character.

