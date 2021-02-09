Pranavi leads strong field in 3rd leg of WPGT

Mumbai, Feb 9 : Pranavi Urs, who has a win and a runner-up finish in the two starts in 2021, will start as a big favourite in the third leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Wednesday.

Pranavi, runner-up behind Ridhima Dilawari in the opening leg and winner in the second leg last month, will lead a big field that includes LET winner Diksha Dagar, who plays her first event of 2021.

This is the third leg of the WPGT with a purse of Rs 10 lakh for a field of 37, the highest ever in its history, including six amateurs.

Ridhima is also in the fray, as is Amandeep Drall, who still leads the combined 2020-21 Order of Merit. Amandeep, who won the eighth leg of the 2020 season and then finished runner-up in the ninth and last leg of 2020, has seen a dip in form. She was ninth in both the first and second legs of 2021 last month, so she will be hoping to get back to the form that has seen her get to the top of the Order of Merit.

The Bakshi sisters, Hitaashee, who was second in the second leg, and Jahanvi will also put forward a strong claim, while seasoned Vani Kapoor, winless for a long time, and Amandeep Drall are also in the field.

Astha Madan, who played a few LET events last year, and past winners Gauri Karhade and Neha Tripathi also feature in the field.

Of the six amateurs in the field, namely Avani Prashanth, Khushi Hooda, Nayanika Sanga, Nishna Patel, Sneha Singh and Vidhatri Urs, Sneha has already tasted victory on the pro tour while still being an amateur.

