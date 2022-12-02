Pranay Pathole’s Twitter account restored after Musk intervenes

New Delhi: Pranay Pathole’s Twitter account, which was suspended on December 1 by the micro-blogging platform, was restored on Friday following the intervention of his Twitter friend Elon Musk.

Pathole, a 24-year-old IT professional from India, has been a friend of Elon Musk for years on Twitter.

Pathole’s account was suspended for violating Twitter rules.

In August, the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla met his Twitter buddy from Pune at his Gigafactory in Texas.

Pathole, who works as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services, said it was so great to meet Musk in person.

“It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to millions,” Pathole had said in a tweet, posting a picture of him with Musk.

Musk and Pathole have been friends since 2018 on Twitter, and they keep discussing a myriad of topics ranging from space to cars and more.

On December 1, the micro-blogging platform had also suspended the account of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley for violating its policies.

The Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account has also been restored on Twitter after Musk’s intervention.