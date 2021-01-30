Pranitaa Pandit: Thanks to OTT, stardom seems to have gone now

Mumbai, Jan 30 : Actress Pranitaa Pandit feels the rise of OTT platforms has generated popular support for performers and actors, and she is of the opinion this is a reason stardom seems to have gone away.

“OTT platforms are boosting a lot of performers and actors. It’s true that because of that, stardom seems to have gone away and people are not becoming overnight stars. I think it’s absolutely fine this way because, for me, acting is a profession just like any other is. It’s just that we get a bit of fame and people know us, and we get popularity because of our work,” she told IANS.

Pranitaa was seen in shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kahanii Ghar Ghar Ki, says no one should behave like a star.

