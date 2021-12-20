Prasar Bharati signs MoU with ICCR to promote Indian Culture

New Delhi: With an aim to promote Indian culture, Prasar Bharati and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the period of three years. The MoU aims to bring forth the best of Indian Culture to the National and International audiences and provide TV and Digital platforms to the performing artists.

The performances of the eminent artists associated with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be telecast on the national and International Channels of Doordarshan. The dance and music performances will be showcased on DD National, DD India, regional channels of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati News Services (Digital Platform of Prasar Bharati) in the form of a weekly programme.

In collaboration with ICCR, Doordarshan will produce 52 half an hour episodes, based on cultural events, concerts, performances of music and dance organised by the ICCR.

The MoU was signed between Director General Doordarshan, Mayank Kumar Agrawal and Director General ICCR Dinesh K. Patnaik in the presence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati and other senior officers from Prasar Bharati and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

This MoU will be in operation for the period of three years from December 2021 till December 2024.