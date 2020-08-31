Prashant Bhushan contempt case chronology

Supreme Court on imposed a fine of Re1 on Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case

By Mansoor Published: 31st August 2020 2:56 pm IST
CJI is not SC, Prashant Bhushan responds to the contempt notice

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15.

— Jun 27: Bhushan tweets about the undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and the last four chief justices of India.

— Jun 29: Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.

— Jul 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him.

READ:  Congress leaders in Telugu states throw their weight behind Gandhi family

— Aug 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets ‘against the judiciary’.

— Aug 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologize to the SC while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.

— Aug 25: Attorney General K K Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook.

— SC once again asks Bhushan to apologize. He refuses.

— SC reserves judgment on Bhushan’s sentencing.

— Aug 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years.

READ:  K'taka Covid tally nearing 3.36-lakh as cases surge
Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close