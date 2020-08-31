Prashant Bhushan contempt case chronology

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15.

— Jun 27: Bhushan tweets about the undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and the last four chief justices of India.

— Jun 29: Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.

— Jul 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him.

— Aug 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets ‘against the judiciary’.

— Aug 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologize to the SC while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.

— Aug 25: Attorney General K K Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook.

— SC once again asks Bhushan to apologize. He refuses.

— SC reserves judgment on Bhushan’s sentencing.

— Aug 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years.

[Breaking] Supreme Court lets Prashant Bhushan off in contempt case with fine of Rs. 1 https://t.co/TiCXLCy8U6 #Supreme Court of India #Contempt of Court #Justice Arun Mishra #Prashant Bhushan — A. Faizur Rahman (@FaizEngineer) August 31, 2020

My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted pic.twitter.com/vVXmzPe4ss — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 31, 2020

Source: PTI