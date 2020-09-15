Prashant Bhushan says IAC ‘propped up by the BJP-RSS’; Kejriwal aware

Delhi: In a stunning revelation, activist-lawyer and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Prashant Bhushan said that India against Corruption (IAC) movement was propped by the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (BJP-RSS) to bring down the Congress government.

The noted lawyer also leveled allegations against the current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that he was aware of the BJP-RSS involvement.

In an interview to India Today, Bhushan, who was the core-member of the AAP’s precursor was asked if he has any regrets of the AAP association. He said, “There are two things that I do regret. One is not seeing that the movement was, to a large extent, supported and propped up by the BJP-RSS for their own political purposes to bring down the Congress and get themselves in power.”

When asked if Anna Hazare and he were aware of it before, he added, “I have no doubt about it now. Anna Hazare was not aware of it. Arvind was aware of it; I have very little doubt about that.”

“The second regret that I have is not having understood Arvind’s character earlier enough. I understood it too late by which time we had actually created another Frankenstein’s monster so to say,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan further added, “I was never critically looking at him, in order to see whether he is unscrupulous in his means or not. It became clear, immediately after the (2014) Lok Sabha elections. He was not only unscrupulous and dictatorial, but he had total contempt for the policies of the party.”