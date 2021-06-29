Prashant Bhushan’s tweet on COVID-19 vaccines triggers row

New Delhi: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan’s tweet once again triggered row. This time his tweet was on COVID-19 vaccines.

On June 28, he tweeted, “The healthy young have hardly any chance of serious effects or dying due to covid. They have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines. The covid recovered have much better natural immunity, than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines may even compromise their acquired natural immunity”.

The healthy young have hardly any chance of serious effects or dying due to covid. They have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines. The covid recovered have much better natural immunity, than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines may even compromise their acquired natural immunity. — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

Later, Twitter attached ‘misleading’ label to the tweet. However, the issue did not settle down. Many Twitterati raised concerns over the impact the tweet might create on vaccination drive.

Some of Twitterati reactions are as follows

Even #prashantbhushan joined the great #SambitPatra ji in manipulated media crown jewel ….



It’s ok to have a contrary view but in the country like India and people with so less education, this is very dangerous… https://t.co/3h57Zpus5c — ✌️PeaceMongerᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ ᴴᵃᵗᵉ (@PeaceMonger143) June 28, 2021

I have written about vaccine hesitancy in one village but pockets of hesitancy among the urbane, well-informed types who idolise Prashant Bhushan very much exist.



This is extremely unhelpful and downright dangerous. — Shyam (@shyltered) June 28, 2021

I am shivering rn. Took a cab and asked the cab driver whether he has taken the vaccine, he said “Lene wale the bhaiya par Prashant Bhushan ji ka tweet padha ab darr lag rha hai ”



I somehow managed to to convince him but look at the fear one irresponsible tweet creates. — Roshan Rai (@ItsRoshanRai) June 28, 2021

I hope that doctors will respond to Prashant Bhushan's statements about the supposed inefficacy of vaccines, and clarify so that people do not panic. It seems that vaccine hesitancy isn't coming only from people who do not trust allopathy. There are others who are skeptical. — Chintan (@chintan_connect) June 28, 2021

What utter and misleading nonsense! Was this moron on another planet when we were facing the worst of the second wave?? I personally knew at least 5 'healthy young' who succumbed to covid this year! And no, they died before vaccination opened up for 18+ @Twitter should flag this! https://t.co/YaunoFPGfO — Megs (@fromplanetblue) June 28, 2021

Even our top doctors couldn't come up with what Doctor @pbhushan1 did👏.

He wants even more young Indians to die in the upcoming wave. https://t.co/6T5PFiXI3D — Preksha Patle (@PatlePreksha) June 28, 2021

When his views triggered a row, the advocate wrote another tweet. In the tweet, he tried to justify his earlier views. He wrote, “A lot of people including friends & family have accused me of promoting Vaccine hesitancy, let me clarify my position. I am not anti Vaccine per se. But I believe it is irresponsible to promote universal vaccination of experimental & untested vaccines esp to young & Covid recovered”.

A lot of people including friends & family have accused me of promoting Vaccine hesitancy, let me clarify my position.

I am not anti Vaccine per se. But I believe it is irresponsible to promote universal vaccination of experimental&untested vaccines esp to young & Covid recovered https://t.co/SVHwgyZcvU — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

After hours, the advocate also gave the reasons for his ‘vaccine skepticism’. However, this tweet was also labeled ‘misleading’ by the Twitter.

I have been attacked by many for tweeting about my views on Covid vaccines. The piece below summarises my Vaccine skepticism & the reasons for this. Apart from the vaccines being untested & having serious adverse effects, I am shocked by attempts to censor such contrarian views pic.twitter.com/UktE7f7BPt — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

Meanwhile, both center and states are trying to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age at the earliest.

India’s Covid vaccination drive started on January 16 this year and so far, over 32.36 crore people have received doses.