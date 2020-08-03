Pratik Sinha of Alt news requests for donation

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 3rd August 2020 6:01 pm IST
Pratik Sinha of Alt news requests for donation

Ahmadabad: Alt News is an Indian non-profit fact-checking website founded and run by former software engineer Pratik Sinha.

The organization was launched on February 9, 2017 to combat the phenomenon of fake news and is certified by the International Fact-Checking Network.

The founder Pratik on his twitter account has requested people for donation to run his company.

“Kindly donate to @AltNews. We need your support to continue the work we are doing. Donation link: https://instamojo.com/@altnews If you need receipts for 80g exemption, then send an email with your PAN card details to donation@altnews.in” he wrote on Twitter.

He is a well-known face and greatly appreciated for his work. The last post on their twitter account is a video of a temple from Hyderabad which was wrongly claimed to be Ram Temple, Ayodhya.

Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close