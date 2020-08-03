Pratik Sinha of Alt news requests for donation

Ahmadabad: Alt News is an Indian non-profit fact-checking website founded and run by former software engineer Pratik Sinha.

The organization was launched on February 9, 2017 to combat the phenomenon of fake news and is certified by the International Fact-Checking Network.

The founder Pratik on his twitter account has requested people for donation to run his company.

“Kindly donate to @AltNews. We need your support to continue the work we are doing. Donation link: https://instamojo.com/@altnews If you need receipts for 80g exemption, then send an email with your PAN card details to donation@altnews.in” he wrote on Twitter.

He is a well-known face and greatly appreciated for his work. The last post on their twitter account is a video of a temple from Hyderabad which was wrongly claimed to be Ram Temple, Ayodhya.