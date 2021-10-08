Pratik Vitthal Mohite earns Guinness record for world’s shortest competitive bodybuilder

Pratik Vitthal Mohite has won the title of the world’s shortest competitive bodybuilder in the Guinness Book of World Records. Pratik, who hails from India, is 3 feet 4 inches tall and applied for the title upon suggestion by a friend.

In a video shared by the book of world records on YouTube, Prateek talks about his morning routine and diet which ensured his victory.

“It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and it’s such an honour to achieve it. I’m very happy and till now this will be my biggest achievement in my career,” Pratik told Guinness World Record.