Pravasi Bharatiya Convention to be hold on Jan 9

New Delhi, Jan 7 : The sixteenth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention– a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs to engage and connect with the overseas Indians– is being organized on Saturday, January 9, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The event is being organised in view of the sentiments of vibrant diaspora community, said a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

The convention will be held in virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the convention. The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 is “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The PBD convention will have three segments and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will feature a keynote address by the Chief Guest and President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The winners of the online ‘Bharat ko Janiye’ quiz for the youth will also be announced.

The inaugural session will be followed by the two plenary sessions. The first plenary on the Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second Plenary, on Facing Post Covid Challenges – Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by the Minister of Health and the Minister of State for External Affairs.

Both Plenaries will feature panel discussions inviting eminent diaspora experts.

The finale would be the valedictory session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his address to mark the occasion of PBD.

The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members in recognition of their achievements and to honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.