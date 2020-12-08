Pray for his welfare: Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar’s health status

Mumbai: One of the most popular stars of the yesteryears is none other than Dilip Kumar. The legendary star of Bollywood married actress Saira Banu in 1966 and this year marked 54 years of their wedding.

Dilip Kumar will turn a year older on December 11 and before that his wife Saira Banu has shared beautiful facts about their journey together, information about his health, and much more.



Speaking about the actor’s health, Saira revealed that her husband is weak and is not doing well for some time. Further, she revealed that his immunity has also reduced and she is taking full care of him.

In an interview with Times Of India, Saira Banu said, “He’s not too well. He’s weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day.”

Saira Banu further added that she is looking after Dilip Kumar ‘out of love and not duress’. “I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself,” said Saira Banu.

Speaking about people from the industry keeping in touch with them, Saira said that Shah Rukh Khan drops by to spend some time with Dilip Kumar. She added, “I love Shah Rukh as a beta absolutely. I touch his hair with affection.”

Apart from the superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Salim Khan, and others have been in constant touch with Dilip Kumar.

But due to the COVID-19 situation, they have not been able to visit them since March. Saira concluded by saying, “Life has changed and how!”

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai passed away due to COVID-19 this year which is why they didn’t celebrate their wedding anniversary which falls on October 11.