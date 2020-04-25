Pray at home during Ramadan: Buldana Collector to Muslims

Buldana [Maharashtra]: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Buldana Collector Suman Rawat Chandra appealed Muslims to offer prayers at home during the month of Ramadan.

Social distancing to win battle

Stressing the importance of social distancing to win the battle against the virus, she also asked them to offer Taraweeh at home.

Giving the example from the life of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), she said, ‘during heavy rainfall or bad weather, Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) had asked Mauzin to announce that prayers can be offered at home’.

She also added that congregational prayer is banned even in Kabah and Masjid-e-Nabavi.

Taraweeh

Speaking on Taraweeh, she said, “it is not a ‘Farz’ (mandatory) namaz and when congregational prayer for ‘Farz’ namaz has been stopped, it is illogical to go to Mosques for Taraweeh”.

Zakat

Highlighting the importance of ‘Zakat’ during the crisis due to coronavirus lockdown, she said that no service to humanity is greater than it.

