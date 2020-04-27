Pray more in Ramadan to free world from coronavirus by Eid: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the fast-observing Muslims to pray even more this time so that the world is rid of corona by the time of Eid and we celebrate with the same fervour and enthusiasm as before.

Stay indoors

While addressing his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister also said that those observing the holy Islamic month of Ramzaan are “facing many difficulties this year” due to the pandemic. Thanking the community leaders for spreading awareness, he urged people to stay indoors and ensure physical distancing.

Muslims observe month-long fasting during the month of Ramzaan which culminates with celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

More than 26,000 have contacted coronavirus in India while over 800 have succumbed to the disease.

Follow social distancing norms

Urging the people to turn the month of Ramzaan into a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them follow norms of social distancing to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

coronavirus pandemic has changed the way festivals are being celebrated

Saying that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way festivals are being celebrated in India and across the world, Prime Minister cited the examples of Hindu festivals like Bihu, Baisakhi, Pothundu, Vishu, Odia New year, and Christian festival Easter which were all celebrated at homes this year,

Pray even more

PM Modi said, “We should pray even more this time so that the world is rid of corona by the time of Eid and we celebrate with the same fervour and enthusiasm as before.”

