Prayers resume at a 400-year-old mosque in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The mosque built during the Qutub Shahi era, located at Malkamcheru near Sunshine Hospital in Gachibowli was reopened on Monday. The Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem along with CEO Mohammed Qasim and other officers on Monday reopened the 400-year-old QutubShahi Mosque which was not in use for several years.

Mohammed Saleem, the Wakf Chairman said that they have been no prayers in the mosque for years due to which it was covered with trees. It also became home to wild animals.

“When the matter was brought to the notice of the Wakf Board, a meeting was held with officials of revenue and police departments to resume the operations,” he added.

OSD officers Mohammed Ilyaz and MohdAsadullah, officials from revenue and police departments, and locals were present and had offered prayers.