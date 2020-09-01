Prayers resume at a 400-year-old mosque in Hyderabad

By Nihad Amani Updated: 1st September 2020 6:35 am IST

Hyderabad: The mosque built during the Qutub Shahi era, located at Malkamcheru near Sunshine Hospital in Gachibowli was reopened on Monday. The Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem along with CEO Mohammed Qasim and other officers on Monday reopened the 400-year-old QutubShahi Mosque which was not in use for several years.

Mohammed Saleem, the Wakf Chairman said that they have been no prayers in the mosque for years due to which it was covered with trees. It also became home to wild animals.

“When the matter was brought to the notice of the Wakf Board, a meeting was held with officials of revenue and police departments to resume the operations,” he added.

READ:  Applications invited to set up T-Seva Centres

 OSD officers Mohammed Ilyaz and MohdAsadullah, officials from revenue and police departments, and locals were present and had offered prayers.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close