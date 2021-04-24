‘Prayers with people of India’: Shoaib Akhtar tweets amid country’s COVID surge

New Delhi: The ongoing second wave of COVID-19 has hit India hard with the country witnessing over three lakh cases everyday. On Friday India recorded, 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. In addition, the country is also witnessing a shortage in the oxygen supply taking away many lives.

Seeing the plight and grim times of the neighboring country, the former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and extended his prayers and hoped that the situation will come under control soon. He also added that the government will be able to handle the health crisis better.

Extending good wishes to the citizens of India, Shoiab Akhtar wrote, “Prayers with the people of India. I hope things come in control soon & their government is able to handle the crisis better. We are all in it together. #IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #oneworld.”

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

Not only Shoiab Akhtar, many Pakistani citizens took to their social media and urged PM Imran Khan to lend support to India after distressing visuals of the crisis of the neighbouring country went viral. Hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen were trending on Pakistani Twitter, with users requesting Khan’s government to put aside its political differences and help India to tide over the crisis.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala are among states hit hard with the COVID-19 infection in India. The situation remains to be worrisome in India and few states are already undergoing lockdowns. Seeing the steep rise in the positive cases, many countries are even banning flights from India.