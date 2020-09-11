Pre-book Rs 1.5 lakh Galaxy Z Fold2 5G in India from Sep 14

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 2:50 pm IST
Pre-book Rs 1.5 lakh Galaxy Z Fold2 5G in India from Sep 14

New Delhi, Sep 11 : Samsung on Friday said it will open pre-booking for the next generation of its foldable device ‘Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’ at 12 noon on September 14.

Priced at Rs 149,999, potential customers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores in mystic black and mystic bronze colour options.

“With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, we are taking another bold step towards the future, creating newer, more intuitive experiences for our consumers. With enhancements across hardware and user experience, we are unfolding a new era of possibilities for the mobile device,” Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung SWA, said in a statement.

READ:  Congress lacks policy and leaders, says MP Home Minister

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will get offers like no-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com, YouTube Premium free for 4 months as well as Microsoft office 365 available at 22 per cent discount.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung’s third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 sports a larger 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen.

The device has a 10MP selfie camera and the rear camera system has three sensors — a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 12MP Wide-Angle camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera along with up to 10X zoom.

It runs Android 10 and houses a 4,500mAh battery along with fast-charging technology. It has one eSIM and one nano-SIM slot.

READ:  Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to re-open for visitors

The device offers ‘Samsung Ultra Thin Glass’ on the 7.6-inch main screen, providing amore premium and refined feel for the display.

The device features the Flex Mode, allowing it to be used in halfway-open configurations like the Galaxy Z Flip.

It has minimised bezels and notch-less front camera and offers a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, the company said, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close