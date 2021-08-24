Pre-booking for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G opens in India

New Delhi: Pre-bookings for Samsung’s newly-launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones opened in India on Tuesday. Consumers looking to buy Samsung’s third generation of category-defining foldable devices can log on to Samsung.com or visit leading retail stores to pre-book Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The Fold3 carries a starting price-tag of Rs 1,49,999, while the Flip3 starts at Rs 84,999.

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7000 or HDFC Bank cash back of up to Rs 7000 using credit and debit card, taking the starting price of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at Rs 1,42,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at Rs 77,999. In addition to this, consumers will be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care plus Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting Tuesday till September 9, 2021. The sale will commence from September 10, 2021. Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience.

For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX84 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain.

The device — available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver colours — runs Android 11 with one eSIM and 2 nano SIM slots and houses a 4,400 mAh (typical) dual battery with fast-charging capabilities.

Both devices are also built with new ‘armor aluminium’ – the strongest aluminium ever used on a Galaxy smartphone – along with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches, the company said.