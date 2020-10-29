Pre-wedding ceremonies begins at Kajal Aggarwal house, see pics

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal who is the talk of the town ever since she had announced her wedding, is all set to tie knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, Friday. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun at the bride and groom’s house in Mumbai.

After Neha Kakkar, now Kajal’s wedding festivities’ pictures have started ruling the internet.

Kajal Aggarwal’s mehendi pics

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Thursday morning. The picture appears to be from Kajal’s mehndi ceremony in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her hand filled with mehndi.

For the mehendi ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a traditional mint outfit with floral prints on it. She accentuated her look with statement earrings and tied-up hair.

Check out the Instagram post which she captioned with hashtag #kajgautkitched.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Kajal’s fiancé Gautam Kitchlu shared a picture on Instagram and he wrote “A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched.”

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal who is quite active on social media has also been sharing pictures of her traditional looks during the pre wedding ceremonies. Have a look.

After a wave of speculation in the media about her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal finally made it official earlier this month that she will be tying knot with her longtime beau and business Gautam Kitchlu on October 30.

Putting an end to all the rumours and confusions, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and released an official statement confirming her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. The statement read: “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

On Sunday, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of Dussehra. Have a look: