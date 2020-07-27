Preacher Morari Bapu pledges Rs 5 cr for Ram Temple construction

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 28th July 2020 2:53 am IST

Gandhinagar, July 27 : Leading narrator of Ram Katha and spiritual leader Morari Bapu on Monday said that he will donate Rs 5 crore on behalf of Chitrakoot Dham here, for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

Addressing the online viewers of a Ram Katha from Pithoria Hanuman temple, the preacher said, “I pledge to donate Rs 5 lakh for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction. But that won’t be all, in total it will be a collection of Rs 5 crore contribution from my katha listeners.”

“If I had told somebody, he alone would have donated the entire amount, but I want this to be everyone’s participation”, he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

