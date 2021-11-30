Precautions against COVID-19/DPM

Mumbai: A health worker checks body temperature of a passenger as a precaution against the coronavirus, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: A health worker checks body temperature of passengers as a precaution against the coronavirus, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: A health worker checks body temperature of passengers as a precaution against the coronavirus, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil)