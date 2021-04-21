Pregnant DSP on duty urges to follow COVID protocols; internet loves her!

Hyderabad: Duty above everything is a principle police officers strictly abide by. In yet another example of the adage, a five-month pregnant police officer in Chattisgarh’s Dantewada district was seen on the streets to enforce the lockdown protocols.

The police officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shilpa Sahu is posted in Maoist affected Dantewada of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division. In a video now viral, she was seen standing under scorching sun asking a man who was on his bike with family, the reason behind the family venturing outside.

The five-month pregnant officer’s pictures and videos, with a lathi in hand, is the internet’s new favorite.

“The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country, With an aim to control the spread, a lockdown has been imposed in Dantewada district. We are on the roads to ensure people follow the protocols”, Shilpa told media.

The video got several reactions. While some have praised the police officer and the dedication to her work, many others have expressed concerns over her well-being.

Keeping the call of duty above everything, 5 months pregnant Dantewada DSP Shilpa Sahu is busy with her team under the scorching heat & amid #CoronaSecondWave, appealing people to follow #COVID19 safety protocols.

Salute to the courageous IPS officer, a true #CovidWarrior.



Hats off to these #CoronaWarriors 🙏

The Future of India has started his/her training from the mother's womb itself.

बारंबार प्रणाम ऐसी कर्तव्य निष्ठा को। — Vindhya@4U (@Vindhya4U2) April 20, 2021

massive respect for her dedication to the society but this shouldn't be glorified as it's harmful to her and her unborn child, and creates unrealistic expectations from women, she should rest but obviously it's easy to say for me without knowing anything. — sri (@IsThatYouSri) April 20, 2021

Great job dear, India needs more officers like you. #Respect — Sukhjit Kaushal (@SukhjitKaushal) April 21, 2021

Respect for her.

She is out on road at this stage coz she is performing her duty as we forgot that this is deadly virus.

Let me ask those who have problem of her working…

How many of u have given bed rest to ur wife or known people when they were expecting ? — Tandra Datta (@datta_tandra) April 20, 2021

Why everybody looking the pregnancy like a disease? This kind of mentality force scessarian in most of the delivery cases. It's a natural cause. Let her decide at what time she will go for leave. — N Vishwakarma (@NVishwakarma12) April 20, 2021

Sir sorry to say but bahaduri aur bewakoofi mein dhaage bhar ka fark hota hai,

She is in high risk category,

Bahaduri ke mauke aur bhi aangey,

Please don't promote this behaviour and request officials and govt to suggest her away from crowd n roads

Covid will not distinguish her — UD (@udaymishra007) April 20, 2021

In my opinion, such things shouldn't be done, as it will hamper the health of the mother as well as of the baby. — रात का सैनिटाइजर- डोगा (@kuttabhowka) April 21, 2021

There has been a significant rise in COVID 19 cases in Chhattisgarh and all over the country. The state alone has reported 13,834 fresh cases so far with 165 death in 24 hours on Tuesday.