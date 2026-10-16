Pregnant Hyderabad woman faces abuse in UAE, father seeks help

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking urgent intervention over alleged domestic violence against his eight-month-pregnant daughter in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a letter dated Thursday, October 15, 2026, Mohammed Abdul Nayeem Shakeel alleged that his daughter, Sumayya Siddiqua, had faced repeated physical abuse by her husband. She has three children.

Shakeel urged Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai to assist his daughter and coordinate with UAE authorities.

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According to the letter, Sumayya lives in Sharjah with her husband, Khaja Rafiuddin Ahmed Ansari, who is employed in the UAE, and their children. Shakeel alleged that the harassment continued despite repeated attempts by family members to resolve the matter through counselling.

The letter states that Sumayya was severely assaulted on Wednesday, October 7, and Thursday, October 8, 2026. Her head was allegedly hit against a wall, causing bleeding from her ear and nose before she lost consciousness.

Her mother-in-law reportedly tried to intervene but was allegedly pushed by her son. Neighbours subsequently came to Sumayya’s assistance, the letter states.

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Shakeel has also requested arrangements for his daughter and children to return to India if Sumayya wishes to do so and the authorities consider repatriation appropriate under applicable procedures.

The matter was brought to public attention by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan, who shared the family’s appeal on X. He separately urged Jaishankar to intervene and called on the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai to assist the woman and her children.