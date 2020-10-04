Pregnant teen claims she was raped, 3 booked

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 5 : A 16-year-old girl forwarded a complaint to the police on WhatsApp after she was found to be pregnant.

A team led by a woman circle officer was sent to the girl’s home where her statement was recorded and an FIR under suitable sections was registered.

The girl, in her complaint claimed that she was raped multiple times by two of the three accused during a course of over one-and-half years.

Three people have been booked for rape case after the girl submitted her complaint and of the accused is a 72-year-old man.

Senior superintendent of police (SP), Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar, said, “The family of the rape survivor got to know about the ordeal of the girl after her condition deteriorated recently and she was taken to a local hospital where the family was informed about her pregnancy.”

“In a statement to the police, the rape survivor said she was sexually harassed by one of the accused, Shrichand, a 72-year-old man. The second accused in the case is Balveer, 52, younger brother of Shrichand who allegedly raped the girl on several occasions. Third accused Mahesh, a milk vendor, is also accused of raping the girl,” the SSP said.

Police also claimed the accused Balveer had facilitated a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh to the family and there was a brawl recently when he confronted the family for its repayment.

The SSP said. “Over a year ago, the rape survivor’s brother had sustained severe injuries in a train accident. The accused Balveer had facilitated a loan from a Noida farm house owner to the family. The accused claimed that a brawl ensued on Thursday when he approached them for its repayment.”

The SSP said the matter was being investigated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.