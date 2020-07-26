Pregnant Woman carried to hospital on relatives’ shoulders

By Afreen Pervez

Hyderabad: Because of heavy flooding during the monsoon season, a pregnant woman was hand lifted by her family members to the hospitals. A bridge is underway and could not be completed in Bhadradri Kothagudem district because of fears of Naxalite attacks has become the prime reason for the ordeal.

Pregnant Lonawat Mehta was forced to head towards the hospital after her condition worsened. The muddy roads were not safe for her to travel as 108 ambulance also could not reach. Relatives of the woman came in for her rescue and took her to the hospital by themselves

Healthcare is omitted from the ‘plan’

The area needs a proper road along with a bridge and they are already in a plan. A sum of 4 crores has been allocated for the due construction. For the fears of the Naxalite attacks, nearby people specially the sick and old age present in seven communities are facing the plight on an daily basis.

Allocating the money for construction and making construction plans is not enough. The authorities must also look after the needy till their construction work is not complete. Alternatively, they should provide healthcare facilities to the people.