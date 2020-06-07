Pregnant woman dies in ambulance after hospitals refuse to admit her

Gautam Buddh Nagar: The district administration on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of a pregnant woman from Khoda village of Ghaziabad who reportedly did not get medical treatment in Noida.

Hospitals refuse to admit her, alleges woman’s relatives

The woman’s relatives alleged that on Friday the ailing woman was taken in an ambulance to Noida for treatment, but government as well as private hospitals refused to admit her.

The relatives said the pregnant woman had on Friday morning complained of breathing problem. “We took her to a hospital in Noida around 6a.m. where she was not admitted and we were told to go Ghaziabad,” said a relative of the woman.

Since morning most hospitals citing Covid-19 infection refused to admit her. The pregnant woman died in ambulance in the evening, the relatives said.

Probe ordered

When the incident was brought before the district administration on Saturday, District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. immediately ordered an investigation under ADM Munindra Nath Upadhyay.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO said: “We are investigating the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. We will ensure such incidents do not recur.”

