Pregnant women must take both doses of vaccine, urges govt

New Delhi: Pregnant women should take the both doses of the Covid vaccine, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul said on Thursday.

Pregnant women should come forward for vaccination otherwise they would have complications if they catch infection during that period, he said at a Health Ministry press briefing on the current Covid situation.

Noting that the festive season is approaching, he said that Covid appropriate behaviour is must for all as second wave is not over yet. “Celebrate festivals at home and avoid going outside. Mask is must for all even after both doses,” he stressed.

Health Ministry officials said that three states/Union Territories – Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh – have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their 18-plus population.

Sikkim has administered the second dose to 36 per cent of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli to 18 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh has administered second dose to 32 per cent.

According to officials, 16 per cent of the total adult population of the country has been fully vaccinated, while 54 per cent of them have received at least one shot.