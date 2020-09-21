Preity Zinta demands new IPL rules after narrow KXIP loss

The decision irked several people, including KXIP co-owner Preity.

By Mansoor Updated: 21st September 2020 5:29 pm IST
Preity Zinta
Mumbai: Actress and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team Preity Zinta has expressed her disappointment over certain cricketing rules at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Sunday, Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals in the super exciting second match of the season. However, there was controversy at the very end. During the 19th over of KXIP’s innings, when Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan were batting, the square-leg umpire decided a second run taken by Jordan was not complete. However, replays showed Jordan’s bat had crossed the line.

“I traveled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of Quarantine and 5 COVID tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year. I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss and the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead and being positive as always,” Preity tweeted.

Source: IANS
