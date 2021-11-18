Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough blessed with twins

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Thursday to share a happy news that she and her husbanb Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Taking to social media, the actor revealed that they opted for surrogacy. She also posted a picture of herself with Gene.

Preity Zinta wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.”

She further added, ‘We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude #family #twins #ting.’

In terms of work, the actress has been away from films ever since she got married to Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity completed 23 glorious years in Bollywood in August this year.