Preity Zinta on why it is fun and scary to get back to work

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is among stars who have resumed shooting post Covid-19 lockdown. However, Preity has mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Saturday and shared a video, where a makeup artiste can be seen doing her eye makeup. The makeup artiste is seen wearing a mask on her face.

“It’s relieving and fun to get back to work after staying home for 6 months — It’s also scary to be out there without a mask on your face all the time. So many mixed emotions — Fear, Excitement and Nervousness all rolled into one. Makes one appreciate a breath of fresh air and all simple things we took for granted in the past,” shared Preity.

Reacting to the actress’ post, fans requested her to take all the necessary precautions and be careful while shooting.

