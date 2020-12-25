Preity Zinta on year 2020: Hope the worst is behind us

Mumbai, Dec 25 : Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Christmas shared a video on social media where she advised her fans to stay home, stay safe and be silly!

“Merry Christmas everyone. Cannot believe this year is finally coming to an end. Hope the worst is behind us and next year will be a happy and a positive one. So stay home, stay safe and be silly. Love you all. #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays #StayHome #StaySafe,” tweeted Preity from her verified account.

The actress also shared a video where she reminded everyone to take the necessary precautions for the pandemic.

Preity said: “2020 has been a difficult year for everybody. The good news is that it’s finally coming to an end. I wish you all lots of love, lots of happiness and good health. Please don’t go out and if you do, wear masks.”

