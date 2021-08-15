Preity Zinta restarts love affair with curls

Mumbai: Actor Preity Zinta will be seen sporting permed hair in an upcoming project.

On Sunday, Preity took to Instagram and shared a picture, wherein celebrity hairstylist Adhuna is seen curling Preity’s hair.

Alongside the image, she posted a short note expressing her excitement about having a new look.

“It’s always exciting to create a new look for a new character. It’s also nerve-wracking when you fundamentally change your hair and your vibe, therefore this is an appreciation post for @iadhuna . Thank you babe for being so damn good at what you do and for being my go-to person whenever I’m in any hair doubt. Thank you for being patient, so detailed and so meticulous. I love you and I love my new vibe. Here’s to bringing back the perm and restarting my love affair with curls #hairguru #Perm #backatwork #ting,” Preity captioned the post.

For the unversed, Preity sported perm hair in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ as well, and it was Adhuna only who created her look in the 20-year-old film.

Preity’s post made Adhuna nostalgic.

“Thank you so much @realpz for trusting me with your hair! This reminded me so much of 20 years ago when we did your perm for #dilchahtahai The art of perming can add so much volume and texture to one’s hair,….#washnwear hair is the best,” Adhuna commented.

In another post, she uploaded a picture of her new curly hair.

“A curly life,” she wrote.

Preity has not disclosed the details of her upcoming project yet.