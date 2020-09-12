Preity Zinta says flying during the pandemic feels strange

Mumbai, Sep 12 : Actress Preity Zinta, who recently travelled to the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), says flying amid the Covid-19 pandemic is a strange experience.

“Flying across the globe during a pandemic is strange. Almost no one at airports, various Covid tests and the constant use of sanitisers, masks and gloves. Happy to finally be on the ground but not too excited about the quarantine that will follow.”

After reaching her hotel in Dubai, she posted a video that shows her getting sanitised while entering the premises.

“The most fun thing about arriving at the hotel was this sanitising spray. Felt like I was in Star Wars. Almost made me forget the jetlag,” she wrote on Instagram.

Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 16.

