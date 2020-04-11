Prematric students to be promoted: Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown in the State till April 30.

Meanwhile, KCR also decided to promote all students of class 1 to class 9 in the state.

It may be mentioned that the SSC exams have been stopped in the middle. The decision for the 10th students will be taken later.

The decision to promote the students was taken at the special cabinet meeting convened in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The state CM said that it was decided to promote all the students of government and private educational institution.

