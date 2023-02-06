Premier League: Harry Kane’s 267th goal helps Spurs prevail over Man City 1-0

London: Harry Kane struck a record-breaking 267th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, giving them a deserved victory over the Manchester City team in the Premier League on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes of the match..

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game in the first half when Tottenham pounced on a mix-up at the back to finish past Ederson. Kane scored in the 15th minute and set a record for the Spurs.

Kane also becomes the third player, after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, to score 200 Premier League goals.

The strike in the 15th minute was the best moment for Tottenham in a match in which City dominated and enjoyed 64% percent possession.

In comparison, the Spurs had nine shots off-target and three on-target. They were pulled up for 18 fouls as compared to 14 transgressions committed by Man City.

Despite dominating possession, City by their own stratospheric standards was in a minor shambles as they slumped to their fourth defeat of the season in top flight English football league in 21 matches. They now have 45 points as they trail leaders ARsenal by five points. The Gunners have 50 points from 20 games.

The Spurs, who had 34 percent possession, have 39 points from 22 matches. Manchester City had 10 shots off-target and five of them on target

On the field, Riyad Mahrez came closest to an equalizer just before half-time with a volley that smacked off the woodwork.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes when Cristian Romero was sent off but the home side survived.