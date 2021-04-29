Premier league match halted mid-game to allow Muslim player break his fast

Players in an English Premier League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace halted the game on Monday night for a Muslim player to break his fast during Ramzan.

Leicester city defender Wesley Fofana took on Twitter and thanked the premier league , Crystal Palace and keeper Vicente Guaita for allowing him to break his fast.

After the match he tweeted, “Just wanted to thank the @premierleague as well as @CPFC , @vguaita13 all the Foxes for allowing me to break my fast tonight in the middle of the game. That’s what makes football wonderful.”

Eagles keeper Goeta waited for a goal kick after the half-hour mark in the evening game against the Foxes to allow Fofana and Palace defender Cheikhou Kouyate to take some liquids on the touchline before returning to the game.

“He’s a young player in the middle of Ramzan so he’s obviously not eating during the day,” Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BBC News after the game.

Then the game resumed, and Leicester won. When Fofana broke his fast, his team was trailing 1-0, but he scored twice to help his team win and take third place in the league, coming closer to securing a Champions League next season.

Rodger said, “I think it’s absolutely remarkable. If you think of his performance at the weekend in an FA Cup semi-final, when he hasn’t eaten all day, and then he had his first taste of food (later on).”

“I work with lots of players who have similar devotion to their faith and I think, for a lot of the guys, it gives them strength.”