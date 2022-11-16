‘Premiethon-The Hope Run 2022’ to support for premature babies

Hyderabad: City-based Extra Mile Foundation organised a unique run ‘Premiethon-The Hope Run 2022’ at Cable Bridge, Madhapur, to raise awareness and gather support for premature and sick newborn babies,

Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Government of Telangana Mr.Arvind Kumar and Gareth Wynn Owen, British High Commissioner for Telangana, showed the green flag to the Premiethon. About 2100 people from different walks of life participated in the 5k and 3k Marathon. The Premiethon run was aimed at helping underprivileged families who often struggle with expensive medical bills.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla of Rainbow Hospital, Dr. Sri Krishna, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Dr.Biswaraj President, NNF, Telangana were also present on this occasion. Dr. Natasha Bagga, Founder, Extra Mile Foundation said that this will help create awareness about caring for premature babies.