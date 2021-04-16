Preparations for 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 16th April 2021 4:43 pm IST
Nadia: Polling officials carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) and other materials from a distribution centre, ahead of 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Nadia, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_16_2021_000093B)
Kolkata: Security personnel stand guard ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections ,at Bidhannagar in Kolkata, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Kolkata: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election materials before leaving for election duties for the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections ,at Bidhannagar in Kolkata, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
