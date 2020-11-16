Preparations for new parliament building begin, deadline Oct 2022

News Desk 1Published: 17th November 2020 12:34 am IST
New Delhi, Nov 16 : Preparations have begun for the construction of the new parliament building. The boundary wall of the Parliament House has been barricaded. In order to prevent dust and pollution during the construction work, nets are being installed.

The construction work will formal start in December and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had visited the Parliament House complex recently and gave special instructions to the agencies involved in the construction work.

According to the officials looking over the project, all necessary arrangements are being made before the construction work begins. Construction activities will take place only according to the guidelines. Once the preparations are complete, the construction work will be started after following all the formalities in December.

