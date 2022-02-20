Preparations for Punjab Assembly elections

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 20th February 2022 9:28 am IST
Jalandhar: An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, at Polo Ground in Patiala, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Punjab Police officers brief security personnel on election duty, on the eve of state Assembly elections, at Polo Ground in Amritsar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Polling officials rest on mattresses, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, at Hansraj Stadium in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Election officials and security personnel leave for their respective polling booth, on the eve of Punjab Assembly elections, at Polo Ground in Amritsar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button