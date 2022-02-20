Preparations for Punjab Assembly elections

Patiala: An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, at Polo Ground in Patiala, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo) Amritsar: Punjab Police officers brief security personnel on election duty, on the eve of state Assembly elections, at Polo Ground in Amritsar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo) Jalandhar: Polling officials rest on mattresses, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, at Hansraj Stadium in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo) Amritsar: Election officials and security personnel leave for their respective polling booth, on the eve of Punjab Assembly elections, at Polo Ground in Amritsar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)