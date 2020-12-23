Preparations underway for property re-assessment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the detection of alleged irregularities of officials in the collection of property tax, authorities have decided to re-assess the properties within the limits of Greater Hyderabad.

Recently, some cases came to light a bill collector at Saroornagar in which only Rs. 101 was collected from the owner of 4 flats and Rs. 1575 from the owner of 6 flats. Taxpayers have complained that bill collectors are charging them low taxes

GHMC Commissioner has decided to re-assess all the properties in the city to prevent such incidents and increase the revenue of the corporation through real assessment. He said subordinates are not only deceiving citizens but also causing losses to the corporation.

As a result of corruption, GHMC is losing up to 50 per cent of its funds. Public corruption cases came to light in Sarwar Nagar and some other areas. The Commissioner expressed regret over the situation of property tax collection and sent a proposal to the Government for re-assessment of all properties within the limits of Greater Hyderabad.