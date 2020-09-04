President calls up Telangana Governor to discuss NEP, Covid

Hyderabad, Sep 4 : President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday spoke to Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, over phone about his video conference on the National Education Policy 2020 scheduled to be held on September 7.

The President also interacted with the Governor on the Covid-19 situation and asked about the measures being taken to contain the pandemic in the state.

According to the Raj Bhavan, the President wished the people of Telangana to stay safe and to be in good health and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In his preparatory round of discussions with Soundararajan about the scheduled video conference on the NEP, the President noted that quality of education at all levels and improvement of higher education on a par with the global standards are vital.

During the proposed video conference, the President will be interacting with Governors of the states and Ministers of Education, while all the Vice Chancellors of the state universities will also join the meeting.

The main objective of the proposed video conference is to create better awareness about the NEP-2020, which is being considered potentially capable of transforming the education system to meet the global standards. The NEP-2020 is aimed at creating a knowledge economy and to make India a knowledge superpower.

The Governor informed the President about the various initiatives and the lead she has taken with regard to the NEP-2020 and other key issues in the higher education sector in the state.

She apprised the President about the webinar she organised with six eminent personalities, including two members of the UGC, on “Perspectives about National Education Policy-2020: Road Map for Telangana”.

“A detailed summary report of the webinar outcomes and the suggestions has also been submitted to the Ministry of Education and to the state government,” she informed him.

Soundararajan also shared about her series of video conferences with the universities’ Vice Chancellors, Registrars and other functionaries with an objective to mould the universities into centres of excellence in higher education.

The Governor informed the President about her unique initiatives like “Connect Chancellor,” to encourage students to hone and exhibit their skills and talents, and “Chancellor Connects Alumni,” which is aimed at promoting active contribution and participation of the old students in developing the universities.

She also apprised him about her proposed webinar with the eminent personalities in the school education system scheduled to be held on September 5 as part of the Teachers Day celebrations.

The President appreciated the initiatives and efforts by the Governor for quality education in universities and at different levels.

