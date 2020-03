New Delhi: The President of India has nominated Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha.

The notification to this effect has been published in the Official Gazette today. Gogoi who served as the 46th Chief Justice of India. His term as Chief Justice was from 3 October 2018 till 17 November 2019.

On 9 November 2019, the five judge bench headed by him delivered the verdict in the historical and controversial Ayodhya dispute case.